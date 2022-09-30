Search

01 Oct 2022

Mr American Pie, Don McLean to make fans starry eyed at Kildare's Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware

Don McLean. Picture: David Abbott

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

30 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Don McLean, legendary singer- song writer and one of the most revered folk-rock artists of all time is set to come to the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge Silverware next Thursday, October 6. 

The much-loved artist who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and who wrote the timeless classics ‘American Pie’ and ‘Vincent (Starry, Starry Night) will open a special exhibition at the Kildare museum dedicated to his life and works. 

The free to enter exhibition, ‘Don McLean – Starry, Starry Night’ is a curation of some of the singer’s most famous and iconic costumes and personal property such as jewellery, instruments, and favourite garments and accessories. The property is coming to the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware where it will go on public display for just under one month before it goes for auction by Julien’s Auctions on November 11. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Don McLean Foundation which supports under-resourced college students, homeless shelters and food banks in the state of Maine. 

The auction will feature over 300 items from McLean’s private collection and some of these key pieces will be on display at the Museum of Style Icons including the guitar he played for his hit song ‘Vincent, (Starry, Starry Night)’ and the crimson sweater Don wore for the cover of his American Pie album. 

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of American Pie’ and the Grammy-winning star will also perform a fully-seated concert at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 7.  ‘Don McLean – Starry, Starry Night’ opens at the Museum of Style Icons to the public on Thursday afternoon, October 6.

News

