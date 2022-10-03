UPDATE: Four male juveniles arrested in relation to Cherry Orchard incident last month

A video of the incident on September 19 last, which saw a garda car being rammed by another car, went viral.
Gardaí investigating the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area last month have arrested four male juveniles.
An operation was carried out earlier this morning by personnel from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations.
All four are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
