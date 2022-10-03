Alleged assault and damage offences in Newbridge, County Kildare

Naas courthouse
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, September 22, that a man allegedly assaulted someone and also allegedly committed criminal damage on two separate occasions.
The accusations relate to the case of Michael O’ Brien, with an address listed as 16 Whiteoaks Court, Newbridge.
It was heard that on April 25 last in Newbridge, the 21 -year-old allegedly caused criminal damage to a car.
He is also accused of driving dangerously on this date.
Then, on May 28 last, gardaí said that he allegedly assaulted a Kildare resident, causing harm to them.
As Mr O’ Brien was absent from the court, gardaí applied for a bench warrant, which Judge Desmond Zaidan granted.
