KILDARE: Warm tributes paid in Naas Courthouse to retiring Naas solicitor

By David Power

Glowing tributes were paid to retiring solicitor Tony Hanahoe who was described as the “very fabric of Naas District Court” at an event in his honour on September 21.

An elaborate ruse had been set up by his colleagues to ensure his final case was held up until the end of the court, with Mr Hanahoe saying he knew he had been “set up” when he saw solicitors and old colleagues turning up in the courtroom in the afternoon.

Pat Reidy said it was wonderful to see so many people here, joking that Mr Hanahoe was “a bit like Boyzone, he has had so many retirement parties”.

On starting his own career, Mr Reidy said he had tried to do things like Mr Hanahoe, “but no-one could do it like Tony”.

Over the years, many judges had “made the mistake of thinking they were deciding the outcome”, but it was really Mr Hanahoe who was in control.

Professional

Throughout his career, Mr Hanahoe had at all times been respectful and professional.

Mr Reidy wished Tony, his wife Berna and their family many happy years in his retirement.

Barrister David Gibbons recalled a time when he had his own son who was four or five years-of-age and he had been called to Naas Garda Station to assist with a prisoner’s case. He didn’t think he would be able to work as he had his son with him.

However, Mr Hanahoe said to leave the boy with him. His son was then filled with enough sweets “to go to war and his pockets were full of cash that Tony had persuaded every garda and the chief superintendent to give him”.

He said Mr Hanahoe had a way with people and was a highly respected solicitor. He wished him well and said he would miss the post-court chats.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said Chief Superintendent John Scanlan was unable to attend as he was on duty at the National Ploughing Championships, but sent his best wishes.

He said Mr Hanahoe was originally from Dun Laoghaire and graduated with a B Comm from UCD. He started out his working life in a school in Clondalkin where his biggest challenge was keeping the children in the school until the end of the day.

“Tony loves giving juveniles a hand,” Sgt Jacob said, which was evident throughout his career.

He joked that another hallmark was the disappearance of prosecution paperwork which usually ended up “walking away”- swept up with Mr Hanahoe’s newspaper crossword. He thanked Tony’s son, Luke for planning the day.

He also recalled being at social events when Mr Hanahoe’s favoured Yellow Spot whiskey was substituted for a more affordable tipple at the end of the night.

On behalf of the inner bar Damien Colgan said Mr Hanahoe always helped out young barristers who came to the court,

A native of Edenderry, Mr Colgan said his hometown and Naas had some memorable battles on the rugby field. “He would have some good words to say” about some of the players, and less positive ones about others.

Mr Hanahoe was a man of “honesty and integrity and he will be missed,” Mr Colgan said.

On behalf of the junior bar, Sarah Connolly BL said Mr Hanahoe always helped to brighten up their day.

Video interviews were always lightened by Mr Hanahoe “interrupting proceedings to take a call from his dear wife”.

Mr Hanahoe always showed great skill and clarity as a solicitor, she said.

“I thank you for everything and wish you all the best in retirement,” Ms Connolly said.

On behalf of the Courts Service staff, Sandra Ryan said Mr Hanahoe had always been a pleasure to work with. “I wish you and your family all the best,” she said.

Having known Mr Hanhoe since 1981, State Solicitor Sharon Murphy said she always found Mr Hanhoe to be “an absolute gentleman”.

His retirement was well-earned, as he had worked hard for many years. She wished him well in his retirement and hoped he now has time to enjoy his grandchildren.

On behalf of the Probation Service, Dermot Lavin said Mr Hanahoe was a “very wise man and very knowledgeable”.

Mr Hanahoe displayed “integrity, honesty and good humour at all times,” Mr Lavin said.

“He is a man of great integrity, and I wish him well,” Mr Lavin said.

The occasion was “tinged with sadness,” Judge Desmond Zaidan said, as it is hard to say goodbye.

“There are lawyers, and then there are lawyers,” Judge Zaidan said, with Mr Hanahoe being exceptional both as a human and a lawyer.

“You are part of the fixtures and fittings of the district court. You are the district court, and the district court is you,” Judge Zaidan said.

When a young solicitor asked Judge Zaidan how he would succeed in his career, the judge advised him to “come into court and watch Tony Hanahoe on his feet.”

He said Mr Hanahoe and his wife Berna were inseparable, apart from when the ‘bould Conal Boyce’ dragged him off to rugby matches.

As a father, Mr Hanahoe had laid the foundations for his children to succeed in their own careers. “He has led by example through leadership and love,” Judge Zaidan said.

“Tony lived by this motto ‘every day may not be good, but there is good in every day’” Judge Zaidan said.

On behalf of the Hanahoe family, Luke Hanahoe thanked everyone for their “wonderful words” and looked forward to socialising with them later.

In response, Mr Hanahoe added that Brian Price had always been his mentor.

“All I can say, if it is 44 years ago since I started, the time has flown,” he said.

He thanked all the judges he appeared before, including Judge Zaidan for the past 12 years.

“I am going to miss this court.

“ I have appeared here for 44 to 45 years, and it was always my favourite place,” he said.

He said the occasion was “the nicest set-up I have ever had. I am going to miss all of you. But you will see me one day”.

Mr Hanahoe and his family later transferred to a local venue for refreshments and were joined by his friends and legal colleagues.