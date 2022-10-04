KILDARE: LGFA champs visit Rathmore National School in Eadestown

Eadestown LGFA players Grace Clifford and team captain Rose Mernagh with pupils at Rathmore N.S.
Kildare and Eadestown LGFA players Grace Clifford and team captain Rose Mernagh visited Rathmore N.S. on Friday with the Champions Cup following their win in the Kildare Senior LGFA County Final in Hawkfield against Sarsfields on Friday 23rd September on a final score of 1-11 to 4 points.
Rathmore School Principal Lucy Travers said: "Eadestown Abú!
"We congratulate and are proud to welcome our past pupils Grace Clifford and Rose Mernagh to the school today with the Cup. The girls and their teammates are fantastic role models for the children in the school and we are delighted that they took time out to visit us today.
"The children have been looking forward all week to meeting the players and many have come to school today dressed in their Eadestown Club colours. The school was very well represented on the three-in-a-row winning team with a majority of the Eadestown Senior LGFA players past pupils of Rathmore N.S."
The Kildare Champions will now compete in the first round of the Leinster Club Championship against Portlaoise on October 16th and we send them our best wishes and support for continued success.
