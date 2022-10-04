NEWS BRIEF: Business to host clean up event in Kildare

Pic: Damnjanovic from Pixabay
A Curragh Clean Up event is being planned for next week, subject to weather conditions.
The event is part of a green initiative by the multinational software development company SAP, in association with the environment section of Kildare County Council (KCC).
Organisers have said that the event is strictly for SAP employees only.
There is also a corresponding coastal cleanup event in Renville, Galway at the same time.
KCC will issue bags and litter picker tools for the day.
The event will run from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, October 13 and will start at Lumville House.
