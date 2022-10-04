Search

04 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Moves to have more 139 buses services between Naas, Clane, Sallins and Maynooth

JJ Kavanagh & Sons operate the 139 bus

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

04 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Calls have been made for a a more frequent bus service linking Naas, Sallins, Clane and other towns.

Currently the 139 service is run by JJ Kavanagh on behalf of Transport for Ireland.

The route has nine services daily connecting Naas, Sallins, Clane, Rathcoffey, Maynooth, Leixlip and Blanchardstown.

Labour Party Cllr Angela Feeney said she has contacted the National Transport Authority (NTA) as well as JJ Kavanaghs, on foot of many requests from residents in North Kildare.

She claimed many people are left standing at the bus stop due to the service being oversubscribed and no other bus for a further two hours.

She added: "This service is needed now more than ever with a crisis in accommodation, young students are obliged to commute to college. It is better for the environment not to have parents driving them on congested roads."


Cllr Feeney called for an increase in the frequency of buses into and from Maynooth from Monday to Friday for people travelling to work or to study at Maynooth University.

She also asked for the timetable to be review as a bus leaving Clane at 9.35 am travelling through the traffic approaching Maynooth, is too late to get to work/college on time.

She further inquired if a double decker bus would be better in order to meet customer demand for the service.

JJ Kavanaghs told Cllr Feeney that it has been in discussion with the National Transport Authority for the last few weeks on the issue.

A statement added: "We advised them to increase the frequency to hourly, which would have a huge positive impact on passengers safety and comfort, and would improve the punctuality of the service. We will make contact again with the Authority today to seek permission to start operating the additional services immediately."

