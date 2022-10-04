Hairstylists based in Kildare to offer award-winning services to those suffering from hair loss

Dublin and Kildare based award-winning hairstylists and scalp specialists Pelo Hairdressing are now offering their renowned hair loss solutions under a recently passed government scheme.

The new scheme provides up to €500 against the cost of treatment by way of yours or your spouse’s PRSI payments across the Republic of Ireland.

Whilst most salons offer selected products and services, often meaning multiple trips to different hairdressers, Pelo Hairdressing offer a one-stop service for hair pieces, wigs, toppers, and multiple types of hair extensions.

Pelo removes the hassle of the grant application process by handling all the paperwork for their clients. Services are also offered under a Medical Card and humm finance, making hair loss solutions affordable to those who have previously been unable to access it.

Founder of Pelo Hairdressing and certified hair loss practitioner, Denise Phillips, said about the news: "We are delighted to be offering the €500 euro grant to every single one of our clients who suffer with hair loss that have paid PRSI over the past two years."

Ms Phillips explained that she and her highly experienced team conduct consultations for the public completely free of charge in all three of their salons, with private rooms available.

"Alternatively, consultations can take place via Zoom from the comfort of your own home," she said: "We look after all the paperwork and lead you through the entire process to make it as easy as possible."

"We’ll be able to tell our clients during their first consultation what solution would work best for them, and what they would be entitled to, right then and there."

Launched in May 2022, the grant is available to households who have paid PRSI over the past two years and can be put towards the cost of a hairpiece or a wig for people who suffer from hair loss due to cancer and forms of alopecia, including:

Alopecia areata (which includes alopecia totalis/universalis, diffuse alopecia areata, alopecia ophiasis)

Primary scarring alopecias (also known as cicatricial alopecias)

Frontal fibrosing alopecia and lichen planopilaris (scarring alopecia)

Chemotherapy induced alopecia (anagen effluvium); and

Alopecia resulting from surgery or trauma, including burns.

TESTIMONY

Breast cancer survivor and activist Carly Mahady underwent the process of designing her perfect wig with Pelo after a chance recommendation whilst she was receiving chemotherapy.

She elaborated: "I met a lady who got her wig from Pelo. We didn’t even realise [she was wearing] a wig.

"[The team] styled and coloured my wig for me… I had an idea in my head, but [the result] is ten times better. I think it’s just amazing, I’m over the moon."

Full details on how to qualify for the grant towards the cost of a hairpiece, wig or hair replacement are available on the Department of Social Protection’s website, which can be accessed here.

Wigs, toppers, hair pieces and extensions range from €160 to €3,000.

Established in 2015, Pelo Hairdressing are a hair and scalp specialist franchise with locations in Dublin, Newbridge and Belfast.

They have also recently launched Pelo Hairdressing Academy, teaching VTCT accredited hair cutting, styling, colour and scalp courses.