05 Oct 2022

New apartments proposed for North Kildare

File Pic: The date received is listed as September 26, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 30 and November 20 respectively.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

New apartments have been proposed for a region in North Kildare.

Planning permission documents show that one Keith Walsh is seeking consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the construction of eight apartment units at the Former Stable Block, Rye Water Apartments, Distillery Lane in Leixlip.

The proposed development will consist of the construction of a 3-storey building containing three one-bed apartment units, one-studio unit at ground floor, and four two-bed duplex apartment units at the first and second floor, over a gross area of 550 square metres.

It will also include balconies and terraces associated with the individual residential units, associated secure bicycle parking and plant room to serve the residential units, reconfiguration of existing car parking layout to accommodate additional car parking spaces, hard and soft landscaping, in addition to all other associated site works above and below ground all on an overall site area of approximately 342 square metres.

The date received is listed as September 26, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 30 and November 20 respectively.

