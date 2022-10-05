Kildare GAA: Thompson stars as Raheens progress to Minor 'A' Championship final

Manguard Plus Minor 'A' football semi-final

Raheens 2-18

Celbridge 1-14

Raheens are through to Sunday's Manguard Plus MFC decider and a date with Naas, following an impressive win over Celbridge at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.

And while there is no doubt Naas will go into the decider as favourites, on this showing and with a little tightening up Raheens will not be heading to St Conleth's Park just to make up the numbers.

The Caragh boys opened brightly with two quick points before Celbridge saw James Dolan in on goal but his shot rose high and over. It was one of a fair few goal chances the boys from north carved out but through a combination of good defending and losing possession at vital times managed to score just the one goal throughout.

Evan Gilmartin, Niall Dolan, David McPartlin and the impressive Gavin Thompson had Raheens four ahead on ten minutes.

Another goal chance for Celbridge fell to Ciaran Kirwan but his attempt crashed off the upright; Adam Gray was about to fire for goal only to dispossed by a great tackle by Niall Cramer.

Niall Dolan, who had a fine game for the winners added two points but Celbridge got right back into the game with a point initially from Killian Browne quickly followed by a goal after a great move involving Killian Browne, Ciaran Kirwan and Andrew McNiffe, ended with the latter finding the net, both sides added two points to leave the half-time score reading Raheens 0-10 Celbridge 1-6.

Raheens edged three clear before Celbridge reduced the lead back to one mid-way through.

The impressive Gavin Thompson set up Daire Gilmartin before Evin Gilmartin was fouled in the square and up stepped ice-cool Gavin Thompson to find the net from the spot to make it 1-15 to 1-10.

Raheens never looked in trouble after that and while Celbridge did reduce the lead a goal in the 56 minute, Gavin Thompson, after an initial shot was blocked, regained possession and made no mistake from close range.

Excellent win for Raheens against a more than decent Celbridge side. Final score line Raheens 2-18 Celbridge 1-14.

Scorers: Raheens, Gavin Thompson 2-4 (penalty, 2 frees); Niall Dolan 0-4, Fionn Cooke 0-3, Daire Gilmartin 0-3, David McPartlin 0-2 (2 frees), Evan Gilmartin 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1.

Celbridge, Killian Browne 0-5 (2 frees), James Dolan 0-4, Andrew McNiffe 1-0, Adam Gray 0-2, Ciarán Darcy 0-1, Cormac O'Sullivan 0-1, Nathan Moore O'Leary 0-1 (free).

RAHEENS: David McPartlin; Niall Cramer, Ciaran Kavanagh, Jamie McLoughlin; Daniel Hamill, Fionn McCarthy, Darragh Cunningham; Fionn Cooke, Dara Crowley; Paul O'Donnell, Niall Dolan, Evan Gilmartin; Daire Gilmartin, Cian O'Reilly, Gavin Thompson. Subs: Cathal McCarthy for Paul O'Donnell (52 minutes); Luke O'Donovan for Evan Gilmartin (58 minutes); Rory Kenny for Cian O'Reilly (59 minutes); Conor Dunne for Gavin Thompson (60 minutes); Eoin Doyle for Jamie McLoughlin.



CELBRIDGE: Sean Cuffe; Eoghan Light, Nathan Moore O'Leary, Darragh Thomas; Finnán Ó Dúlaigh, Peter McAteer, Oisin Lynam; Cormac O'Sullivan, Tadhg Molloy; Adam Gray, Killian Browne, Ciaran Kirwan; Ciarán Darcy, James Dolan, Andrew McNiffe. Subs: Mark Cleary for Tadhg Molloy (38 minutes); Sean Holmes for Eoghan Light (44 minutes); Sam Kelly for Ciarán Darcy (47 minutes); Ciarán McClean for Peter McAteer (57 minutes); Cillian Treacy for Andrew McNiffe (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.