Search

05 Oct 2022

Kildare GAA: Thompson stars as Raheens progress to Minor 'A' Championship final

Kildare GAA: Thompson stars as Raheens progress to Minor 'A' Championship final

Raheens Niall Dolan turns inside the tackling Oisin Lynam Celbridge in the MFC semi-final. Photo: Sean Brilly

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

05 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Manguard Plus Minor 'A' football semi-final

Raheens 2-18

Celbridge 1-14

Raheens are through to Sunday's Manguard Plus MFC decider and a date with Naas, following an impressive win over Celbridge at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.

And while there is no doubt Naas will go into the decider as favourites, on this showing and with a little tightening up Raheens will not be heading to St Conleth's Park just to make up the numbers.

The Caragh boys opened brightly with two quick points before Celbridge saw James Dolan in on goal but his shot rose high and over. It was one of a fair few goal chances the boys from north carved out but through a combination of good defending and losing possession at vital times managed to score just the one goal throughout.

Evan Gilmartin, Niall Dolan, David McPartlin and the impressive Gavin Thompson had Raheens four ahead on ten minutes.
Another goal chance for Celbridge fell to Ciaran Kirwan but his attempt crashed off the upright; Adam Gray was about to fire for goal only to dispossed by a great tackle by Niall Cramer.

Niall Dolan, who had a fine game for the winners added two points but Celbridge got right back into the game with a point initially from Killian Browne quickly followed by a goal after a great move involving Killian Browne, Ciaran Kirwan and Andrew McNiffe, ended with the latter finding the net, both sides added two points to leave the half-time score reading Raheens 0-10 Celbridge 1-6.

Raheens edged three clear before Celbridge reduced the lead back to one mid-way through.
The impressive Gavin Thompson set up Daire Gilmartin before Evin Gilmartin was fouled in the square and up stepped ice-cool Gavin Thompson to find the net from the spot to make it 1-15 to 1-10.

Raheens never looked in trouble after that and while Celbridge did reduce the lead a goal in the 56 minute, Gavin Thompson, after an initial shot was blocked, regained possession and made no mistake from close range.

Excellent win for Raheens against a more than decent Celbridge side. Final score line Raheens 2-18 Celbridge 1-14.

Scorers: Raheens, Gavin Thompson 2-4 (penalty, 2 frees); Niall Dolan 0-4, Fionn Cooke 0-3, Daire Gilmartin 0-3, David McPartlin 0-2 (2 frees), Evan Gilmartin 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1.

Celbridge, Killian Browne 0-5 (2 frees), James Dolan 0-4, Andrew McNiffe 1-0, Adam Gray 0-2, Ciarán Darcy 0-1, Cormac O'Sullivan 0-1, Nathan Moore O'Leary 0-1 (free).

RAHEENS: David McPartlin; Niall Cramer, Ciaran Kavanagh, Jamie McLoughlin; Daniel Hamill, Fionn McCarthy, Darragh Cunningham; Fionn Cooke, Dara Crowley; Paul O'Donnell, Niall Dolan, Evan Gilmartin; Daire Gilmartin, Cian O'Reilly, Gavin Thompson. Subs: Cathal McCarthy for Paul O'Donnell (52 minutes); Luke O'Donovan for Evan Gilmartin (58 minutes); Rory Kenny for Cian O'Reilly (59 minutes); Conor Dunne for Gavin Thompson (60 minutes); Eoin Doyle for Jamie McLoughlin.

CELBRIDGE: Sean Cuffe; Eoghan Light, Nathan Moore O'Leary, Darragh Thomas; Finnán Ó Dúlaigh, Peter McAteer, Oisin Lynam; Cormac O'Sullivan, Tadhg Molloy; Adam Gray, Killian Browne, Ciaran Kirwan; Ciarán Darcy, James Dolan, Andrew McNiffe. Subs: Mark Cleary for Tadhg Molloy (38 minutes); Sean Holmes for Eoghan Light (44 minutes); Sam Kelly for Ciarán Darcy (47 minutes); Ciarán McClean for Peter McAteer (57 minutes); Cillian Treacy for Andrew McNiffe (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media