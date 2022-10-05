Search

05 Oct 2022

Green light for massive battery storage plant in Kildare despite multiple objections

Green light for massive battery storage plant in Kildare despite multiple objections

Explaining its decision to approve the development, the appeals board said that it determined that the proposed BESS 'would not adversely affect the bloodstock industry.' Pic: Pexels, Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The development of a new 212-megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant costing €140 million will now go ahead, despite multiple objections.

The BESS, which was originally proposed by Strategic Power Projects Limited, will be constructed at Dunnstown near Two Mile House, just off the Naas to Kilcullen Road.

The decision, which was made by An Bord Pleanála, overturns a decision made by Kildare County Council (KCC) last year to refuse planning permission for the lithium ion storage facility, which was followed by an appeal from Strategic Power Projects Ltd.

KCC said at the time that the facility, which residents claimed was the largest of its kind in Ireland, would be reliant on the availability of additional supporting infrastructure to transport the stored energy from the site.

The Council also expressed concerns about fire safety aspects including sufficient access routes to enable fire fighting, inadequate separation distances between the storage units and a lack of water supply provision.

Kildare GAA: Thompson stars as Raheens progress to Minor 'A' Championship final

PHOTO GALLERY: All the photos from Clane Garda Centenary in Kildare

A third reason provided for refusing the application was insufficient detail about wastewater provision on the site.

Local residents also said that they feared fires, citing examples of similar incidents in China, the US and Australia.

Explaining its decision to approve the development, the appeals board said that it determined that the proposed BESS 'would not adversely affect the bloodstock industry.'

It will be composed of 76 battery units, to be contained in 76 separate shipping container units.

When asked by the Leinster Leader for a statement regarding the announcement, An Bord Pleanála declined to comment.

According to its website, Strategic Power Projects Limited is an all-Ireland renewable energy company established to support  government plans to reduce emissions through the development of large scale Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems.

It has outlets across a number of areas in Ireland, including in Antrim, Louth, Offaly and Kildare.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media