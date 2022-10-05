LATEST: Kildare hotel makes it into Top 10 in Ireland list by Condé Nast magazine

Search

05 Oct 2022

Kildare hotel makes it into Top 10 in Ireland list by Condé Nast magazine

LATEST: A Kildare hotel features on the Top 10 list by Condé Nast

Walking in the grounds of Kilkea Castle (Photo: kilkeacastle.ie)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

A hotel in Kildare has featured in the list of Top Ten Hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveller magazine. The selections are based on the recommendations of readers of the luxury publication aimed at the upmarket, independent traveller. 

Kilkea Castle came in at number seven in the list ahead of top hotels in Kerry and Galway. 

The 12th Century Castle near Castledermot has 140 bedrooms and is a popular wedding venue. 

The top of the list is dominated by hotels in Dublin such as The Westbury and The Marker Hotel while Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois is in third position.  

Here is the full list: 

  1. The Westbury, Dublin
  2. The Marker Hotel, Dublin
  3. Ballyfin Demesne, Laois
  4. Lough Eske Castle, Donegal
  5. Conrad Dublin, Dublin
  6. Generator, Dublin
  7. Kilkea Castle, Kildare
  8. Park Hotel Kenmare, Kerry
  9. Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Galway
  10. The Killarney Park Hotel, Kerry.

