BREAKING: Man injured in town centre stabbing incident in Kildare

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Naas town centre this evening.

A man, aged in his thirties, was injured in an apparent attack which took place shortly before 8pm outside the post office.

It is understood that the man sustained a serious facial wound.

It happened at a bus stop which serves passengers heading in the direction of Clane, Kill, Sallins and Dublin.

There is speculation that the male was approached for cigarettes or tobacco immediately before he was stabbed.

A garda detective as well as two uniformed gardaí were quickly on the scene.

There were numerous bloodstains on the pavement in the aftermath of the assault.

Two female staff members working at the adjacent Boylesports betting shop rendered first aid to the man and summoned emergency services.

It is understood that the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Read more Kildare news