06 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Clane Musical & Dramatic Society makes comeback with comedy

l to r Aine Grace (Pearl) Sarah Houlihan (Linda) Sarah Flynn (Shelley) and Pauline Murphy Hoban (Jan).

Senan Hogan

06 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Ladies’ Day is Clane Musical & Dramatic Society’s first post Covid play in The Abbey and the Society is excited to welcome back our patrons for another hilarious sensitive comedy.

If you enjoyed our two plays in the Westgrove Hotel last year you’re sure to enjoy watching the Ladies who escape for a day from their humdrum boring lives in a fish factory to experience Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot. With no entry tickets, will they even make it past the entry gate?

The very strong cast, directed by Sadie O’Reilly, is headed by the four Ladies of the title: Pearl (Áine Grace) Jan (Pauline Murphy Hoban) sassy Shelley (Sarah Flynn) and Linda (Sarah Houlihan).

Supporting roles are played by Sean Lennon (TV Presenter Jim McCormack) Paul Dicker (Factory Supervisor) Andy Kelly (Bookie Barry) Ray O’Donohoe (Gambler Kevin) Oisín Harrington (Patrick, an Irish Jockey) and Derek Moore (Ticket Tout)
As the play unfolds secrets are revealed that impact on their friendships – will what happens at Royal Ascot stay in Ascot?

To find out what happens please go to gr8events.ie and book your tickets online – tickets will include free programmes and interval refreshments.

