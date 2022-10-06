KILDARE: 16 new homes planned for Ballitore area

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged for 16 new homes in Ballitore off the M9.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council by developers Soroban Limited for the development on Fuller's Court Road.
The estimated construction value of the project is €3.7m, according to Construction Information Services database.
Being proposed are four 2-storey 4-bed semi-detached houses.
Also in the designs are ten 2-storey 3-bed semi-detached house and two 2 storey 2-bed semi detached houses.
