KILDARE: Multi-vehicle collision caused traffic delays in Clane

The vehicles at the scene (Photo: Clane Notice Board)
This was the scene in Clane when a multi vehicle collision caused delays yesterday.
The incident happened on the Dublin Road near the Lidl store in the early afternoon.
There were traffic delays in the area until emergency services arrived and the cars were cleared from the road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.