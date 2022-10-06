Search

06 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Business roadshow comes to Keadeen Hotel next week

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

06 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The Irish SME Association (ISME) is delighted to be back on the road to continue its Roadshow series with an event in the Oak Room at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge on the 12th October from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Refreshments will be provided; admission is complimentary, and all businesses are welcome to attend.

The programme for the series will include an address by ISME’s CEO, Neil McDonnell with an update on ISME activity; along with discussions and talks by guest speakers about key topics for businesses today; and ending with ‘Pitch my business’ – a networking event allowing business representatives to give a 2-minute pitch and network with fellow businesspeople.

The duration will be approximately two hours, including a Q&A session. ISME invites those who register to attend to send questions or comments and they will be used at each event.

Commenting on the series ISME Chief Executive, Neil McDonnell said: “After two and a half years of remote meetings, it is great for us to be back on the road, meeting members and other business owners.

"This is a really difficult time for many businesses, with rising costs, lower consumer confidence, and increasing regulation on the way. But there is information and help available to for you, and we look forward to addressing your issues during our roadshows.”

 

