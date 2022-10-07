Search

07 Oct 2022

Major blow for Kildare as Fergal Conway announces his retirement

Celbridge man steps away from inter-county football due to consistent knee injury

Kildare GAA: Fergal Conway and Brian Byrne take top awards

Fergal Conway

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

07 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Fergal Conway has announced his retirement from Kildare senior football in a major blow to Glenn Ryan's Lilywhites.

The Celbridge man has represented Kildare at minor, U21 an and senior level, making his debut in 2014, in all making 98 competitive appearanes.

A persistent knee injury is the reason, Kildare Co. Board has given, in a statement in which they thanked him for his services at all levels.

The statement concluded: "An influential player, Fergal produced some memorable performances in the white jersey with 98 competitive appearances. He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction. We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future."



