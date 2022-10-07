KILDARE: Up to 30 firefighters battled large fire in Athy

Emergency services at the scene of the large fire (Photos: Emergencytimes.ie)
Firefighters from Kildare as well as Laois and dealt with a large blaze in Athy overnight.
The blaze broke at the rear of a former industrial premises on William Street in the town.
At one point, up to 30 firefighters from fire brigade units from Kildare, Carlow and Laois were involved in the fire-fighting operation, according to the Emergencytimes.ie website.
Traffic was disrupted between Woodstock Street and the Barrowhouse Road junctions on the N78.
Heavy plumes of smoke can be seen from several kilometres away.
Local firefighters are still at the scene and managing the aftermath of the blaze.
