07 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 7

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 6

RIP to the late Christina Percival, John Murphy and Sean O'Connor

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Barrett
Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

Bridget (Bridie) Barrett, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy

 Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick FLEMING
The Gables, Kill, Kildare / Clara, Offaly

Formerly of Kilcoursey, Clara, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully and unexpectedly in the tender care of Prof. Rizwan Uddin and the staff of The Blackrock Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Anne and Mairéad, son Neill, sister Ber, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren Cian, Fionn and Kate, sisters-in-law, niecs, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Patrick Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Saturday with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Kill and afterwards to Straffan Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed at;

Kill Parish Church Webcam

The death has occurred of John MURPHY
Leixlip, Kildare / Tullogher, Kilkenny

MURPHY John (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny) October 5th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. John, beloved husband of Maureen, cherished father of Bernadette, Trish, Siobhan and John, devoted grandfather of Anfernee, Dylan and Conor and dear brother of Danny, Tom, Pat, Liz and the late Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Jack, daughter-in-law Dai, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his home on Friday evening (7th October) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross crematorium. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday morning and this LINK for the crematorium at 11.45am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Connor
48 Slaney Bank View, Rathvilly, Carlow / Maynooth, Kildare
 Arrangements have changed. 


Sean O’Connor, 48 Slaney Bank View, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Maynooth, Co. Kildare – 4th October 2022 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his sister Breda. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, family John, Ann, Fiona, Yvonne and Claire, sons-in-law Stephen and Alan, John’s partner Ewelina, Yvonne’s partner David, brother Christy, sister-in-law Marie, cousins Bernadette and Kathleen, grandchildren David, Dean, Shane, Ciara, Emer and Ryan, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May Sean rest in peace.

 

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

News

