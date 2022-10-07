KILDARE: Naas gardaí stop driver holding mobile phone and discover other violations

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol on the R409 route between Naas and Caragh observed a driver holding their mobile phone while driving.
A check using the Mobility App revealed that the driver was disqualified and had no Insurance.
The motorist also had no driving licence, tax or NCT.
The driver was arrested and charged.
In addition, the car was impounded.
