Firefighters called to van on fire in car park off N7

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene of a van on fire in a car park off the N7 near the Red Cow Roundabout.
Firefighters from Tallaght extinguished the blaze in the car park of Ballymount Park and Newlands Cross Cemetery on Friday night.
Dublin Fire Brigade said vans present extra risks to firefighters as they can essentially be a "shed on wheels" housing a multitude of different substances.
