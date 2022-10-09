KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: A commuter’s delight at Sarsfield Drive in Newbridge

Number 29 Sarsfield Drive, Newbridge is a superb detached four bedroom bungalow on an end site.

Sarsfield Drive is a fine residential development of 29 detached houses on the Station Road in Newbridge, adjacent to the Train Station. The property is at the end of a cul-de-sac of four houses on a corner site.

Approached by a cobleloc drive to front with pedestrian side access leading to a walled in rear garden mainly in lawns.

The property extends to 1,590 sq.ft. (148 sq.m.) of spacious light filled accommodation with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, brick/dashed exterior, high gloss fitted kitchen, PVC fascia/soffits and oil fired central heating.

On entering the house there is an entrance hall leading on to a sitting room with fireplace, kitchen/dining room with high gloss fitted kitchen and integrated appliances with utility room off.

The house has four bedrooms, three with wardrobes, two ensuites, family bathroom and study.

This is an ideal family home in an excellent central location so close to the town.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €395,000 and who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.