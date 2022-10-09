KDFL: Clonmullion and Athy clash in League title decider

The Kildare top flight soccer title will be decided this afternoon when Clonmullion FC take on Athy Town AFC at Michael O Neill Park (2pm kick off) in a head-to-head to decide the destination of the League trophy for 2022. The 28th League title challenge kicked off on the April 1 this year, after 21 games played the title will be decided on the final game tomorrow between these two fine sides, a more exciting end to the Season League you could not imagine.

Athy Town AFC are newcomers to the Senior League this season and have seamlessly made the transition currently topping the league with only a point needed to secure victory for the first time in the club’s history. 2020 Senior League champions Clonmullion FC have yet again rose to the challenge of retaining the title with victory needed to bring the trophy home for the second year in succession.

When the two clubs met in their first encounter of the Senior League this year it ended in an exciting 0-0 draw played out at Aldridge Park on July 8. Clearly very little between the sides and it sets the scene for tremendous game tomorrow.

The Senior league returned to a 12 team top flight which sees a total of 22 League games in seven months, no mean feat.

Both clubs are riding high at the moment with Clonmullion FC currently vying for the trinity of trophies at the KDFL’s highest grade and are also still competing in the LFA and FAI Junior cups while Athy Town remain in the League Shield, FAI Junior Cup and LFA Junior Cup.

Athy and Clonmullion, already with trophies in the cabinet this year, Athy’s second’s securing the Division 2 Cup last week and Clonmullion picking up the Div 2 league title the previous week. It’s been a very successful year for both Clubs so far.

It is worthy to note it won’t be the last time these two sides meet this year as they are set to play for a third time in November in Round 2 of the LFA Junior Cup.

No doubt today's clash will be fiercely contested and will provide the supporters from both sides and neutrals alike with a superb game of football. For locals attending can we ask that you travel on foot to the game as parking in the area is at a premium.