Search

11 Oct 2022

The cost of keeping the lights on in Kildare to rise by €2m

The cost of keeping the lights on in Kildare to rise by €2m

The M7

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council will have to pay an increased electricity costs of €2m - principally the cost of the county’s approximately 28,000 public lights.

The Office of Government Procurement, which helps the State to save money when sourcing goods and services for the public sector, is predicting a 250% rise under a metered contract, starting this month.

This translates as a year on year jump of €2m in the cost of the metered supply.

The current pricing of the metered electricity contract was in place until the end of September and while efforts are still being made by the OGP to introduce fixed prices for the remainder of the contract, this has not been possible yet “due to the continued deterioration of the market”. A flexible daily price will apply from the start of October until a fixed price can be put in place. 

Councillors at a KCC meeting were told that the unmetered electricity contract (which constitutes the majority of Kildare’s public lights) is fixed until mid-2023. 

In a report to the meeting KCC official Joe Boland said the current supplier is indicating that “they will pull out of this contract if there isn’t some flexing of prices by January” (and) the OGP is  suggesting that this could be as much as a 100% increase in costs.

He also said energy efficiency of council buildings and other areas of energy usage are reviewed on a continuous basis. 

He added the  council takes a proactive approach, “particularly in our buildings, in order to minimise wastage wherever possible and use of technology now plays a key part in this.”

KCC, he said, achieved a reduction of 33% by 2020 on the council’s  2009 baseline, which met the public sector target.

He said KCC had made good progress but “a lot more ambition is needed.”

He was responding to a call from Cllr Vanessa Liston for energy use to be optimised without waste across “all of the council and its operations.”

She also said that this should be monitored “for continuous improvement” and she told the meeting that some council lights are turned on at 5am.

Cllr Bill Clear said the council should seek extra finance to pay the increased bills.

Cllr Peter Hamilton said that while the lights at Aras Chill Dara are energy efficient, “we need visual leadership.”

He also called for the installation of more LED public lighting, which costs less and is more effective.

A programme to put in LED lighting will start with a survey starting in March and running until June though work is not likely to start until 2024.

Referring to lights at Aras Chill Dara, KCC official Annette Aspell said people are still there when the lights are on.

“It’s not a nine to five operation (but) we’re open to improving efficiencies at the building,” added Ms Aspell.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media