Naas claim back-to-back Kildare Senior Championship titles with win over Clane

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship final

Naas 1-12

Clane 0-6

In the end there were nine points separating Naas and Clane as the champions made it back-to-back senior titles with what could be described as a controlled display against a side that frankly struggled for long periods with a changed format from what we have witnessed to date from the men in white.

On a miserable wet day with a near gale force wind blowing down into the town goal which probably put paid to a free-flowing, high scoring encounter that had been expected, nevertheless the champions used all their experience, all their patience, all that they have learned over the last 18 months or so to put paid to the new kids on the block, Clane.

The main talking point was the tactics employed by Clane. Right from the start and despite playing with the elements in their favour, they packed their defence with 15 behind the ball throughout that opening half, relying on long, hopeful balls into at times one and on occasions two forward players.

It was a situation that the Naas defence mopped up with Eoin Doyle sweeping up chances, most times unopposed while Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne and Mark Maguire could never have envisaged such a comfortable opening half in a county final.

Tom Browne, operating at wing back for the boys in blue saw an amount of ball, especially in the opening quarter and overall made very good use of it as they looked to unlock the tight Clane set-up. And while Naas landed just six points in that opening half, the fact that Clane raised just one white flag throughout that period tells its own story — that one point came from the boot of Shane O'Sullivan, who in total raised four of his sides total in the game — a fact that shows just how little opportunities they created for themselves.

Naas, it has to be said, were far from their best, albeit against that packed defence but having said that it took two brilliant saves from Clane custodian, Cian Burke, in the second half, to really save his sides blushes.

With the rain beating down and wind howling we got under way in front of a fine attendance with James Burke showing early on his fetching ability.

A couple of early wides from Naas before they opened their account on four minutes, Dermot Hanafin being fouled and up stepped goalkeeper Luke Mullins to split the posts. Darragh Kirwan added a second on six minutes as it soon became obvious the tactics that Clane were employing.

Even on the Naas kick-out Clane were hanging back allowing Joe Murphy’s side to gain possession with no opposition.

Two wides, and a ball falling short was the Clane total up to now as Darragh Kirwan saw a point attempt come off the upright and cleared.

Tom Browne was causing a lot of problems, continuously getting foward e and when he split the posts Naas led 0-3 to no score as we reached the half-way mark.

The attendance was getting somewhat animated as Naas continued to hold possession, Clane continued to defend in a game that at this stage could only be described as boring.

Eamonn Callaghan fired over a free to extend the lead before a long ball in was brilliantly caught by James Burke on the edge of the square.

And while the big man turned and let fly, his effort went high and wide but more worrying from a Naas point of view, the dual player seemed to come down on his ankle and required attention.

Burke carried on but was clearly not right and it was a bit of a mystery to see him re-appear after the break before eventually being replaced in the 35th minute.

On 24 minutes the Clane fans finally had something to shout and cheer about when full-forward Shane O’Sullivan fired over his side’s first — and only — score for the half.

Alex Beirne got Naas’ fifth point to leave the champions ahead at the break by one — 0-5 to 0-1.

The second half was delayed somewhat as the Jubilee presentation to the 1997 team over-ran, ironically it was that great Clane team who were the recipients.

However while Clane were quickly out for the second half, Naas remained in the comfort of the dressing room until the action resumed, not for the first time in the afternoon Naas using their experience.

The champions extended their lead on 32 minutes after a fine more involving Brian Kane, Paddy McDermott and Dermot Hanafin, ended with the wing forward firing over.

Naas pushed up big time on the Clane kick-out and it had the boys in white in all sorts of bother.

Shane O’Sullivan got his side's second of the game on 36 but Naas continued to dominate.

Another free from the boot of Luke Mullins extended the lead and when Ciaran Doyle hit over a beauty the lead was now out to six — 0-8 to 0-2 — with 40 minutes on the clock.

Mid-way through the half Clane added three points in a row, the only time they managed such a feat throughout the entire game.

The first of these was another Shane O’Sullivan free quickly followed by a fine effort from Sam McCormack which cut the lead back to four points.

A foul on Paddy McDermott, who was getting forward more and more went unpunished with the free going left and wide.

One of the points of the day came from Clane sweeper, Robbie Philips who hit a boomer that really lifted the Clane supporters who up this point had little, if anything to get their voices heard.

The lead now back to three but as if sensing danger Naas stepped up on the gas again when a brilliant cross-field kick pass from Alex Beirne found Tom Browne and the wing-forward fired over his second point of the game.

Naas were coming forward at pace at this stage and looked on their way to finding the net when Darragh Kirwan cut through hit a screamer low to the left but Clane keeper, Cian Burke, showed all his skill as a net-minder — getting down brilliantly to push the ball out for a 45.

Up came Luke Mullins and the man with the No 1 shirt on his back split the posts to push the lead out to five on 53 minutes.

Naas were now in full control, pouring forward another excellent move saw Eoin Doyle find Dermot Hanafin who in turn found the bother, Sean, whose effort once again brought out the best in Cian Burke but this time the 45 failed to find the target.

Alex Beirne added to his opening half point with another before Clane got their sixth, and final, point of the game, Shane O'Sullivan once again raising the white flag.

But Naas were far from finished at this stage and it was late substitute Jack Cleary, one of the heroes of 2021 making his first appearance in this campaign, fired over to stretch the lead out to six.

And there was still a little left in the tank from the boys in blue and white; another quick and decisive move wing back, Paddy McDermott came through like the proverbial train, blasting past Cian Burke to put the icing on the cake for Naas.

The final whistle arrived, many had already left, some a lot earlier than they would have expected , as Naas made it back-to-back titles, on a final score line of Naas 1-12 Clane 0-6.

Overall a very disappointing game and while the weather on the day did no one any favours, the game never lived up to the pre-match expectations between two teams described as real 'footballing' sides that would attack and provide us with a free-flowing game — something we most certainly did not get on the day.

In the end the honours went where they belong, Naas showing just how valuable the experience of last season was. along with the Leinster Club campaign, it meant a lot to them.

A great day for Naas but for Clane they will, no doubt, wonder for many a day what if they had retained their earlier season attacking flair instead of turning to packing their defence from the word go.

Naas will now motor on and can look forward to a Leinster Club quarter-final early in November against the Dublin champions, a game fixed for Parnell Park.

Clane on the other hand will go back, reflect, knowing they are a better side than how they played on the day, a young side that will undoubtedly learn from this - their first county final since 1997.

MAIN MAN

Alex Beirne

Difficult enough to select the Main Man in a game that was more of a team effort rather than individual performances but there were still a few contenders, among them Cathal Daly, Eoin Doyle, James Burke (until injured), Tom Browne along with Luke Mullins but in the end the honour goes to Naas midfielder Alex Beirne, who was at the heart of all things good from the champions, along with a point in each half in an overall fine display throughout.

TURNING POINT

Not sure if there was any real turning point as such as Naas dominated against a side that seemed more intent on defending than attacking and while Naas found it difficult to break down the packed team in white it was their patience in a game they controlled throughout that got them over the line.

TALKING POINT

No doubt about what the main talking point was, even a long time before the final whistle and that was the way Clane set-up right from the start, especially in the opening half when having a near gale force wind on their backs, they simply refused to break out and relied on long balls into at times just one or two forwards.

REFEREE WATCH

A long time waiting for a final but the experienced Newbridge man, Brendan Cawley, was in control throughout

WHAT NOW?

Naas head to Leinster for Clane it is the end of the season that overall was a good one but disappointing ending nonetheless.

SCORERS:

Naas, Luke Mullins 0-3 (2 frees, 45), Paddy McDermott 1-0, Alex Beirne 0-2, Tom Browne 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1 (1 free), Dermot Hanafin 0-1, Ciaran Doyle 0-1, Jack Cleary 0-1.

Clane, Shane O'Sullivan 0-4 (2 frees), Sam McCormack 0-1, Robbie Philips 0-1.

TEAMS:

Naas: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Mark Maguire; Paddy McDermott, Eoin Doyle cpt., Tom Browne; James Burke, Paul McDermott; Brian Kane, Alex Beirne, Dermot Hanafin; Eamonn Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Ciaran Doyle. Subs: Sean Hanafin for James Burke (35 minutes); Jack Cleary for Paul McDermott (51 minutes); Jack McKevitt for Brian Kane (53 minutes); Kevin Cummins for Ciaran Doyle (56 minutes);

Clane: Cian Burke; Harry O'Neill, Robbie Philips, Shane McCormack; John Lynch, Chris Byrne, Tadhg Montgomery; Cian Shanahan, Sean Christanseen; Adam Fanning, Brian McLoughlin, Sam Reilly; Cormac Vizzard, Shane O'Sullivan, Sam McCormack. Subs: Cathal O'Brien for Sean Christanseen (42 minutes); Jake Burke for Cormac Vizzard (42 minutes); Oisin Tighe for John Lynch (49 minutes); Sean Callan for Cormac Vizzard (60 minutes); Danny Egan for Sam McCormack (60 minutes).

Referee: Brendan Cawley.