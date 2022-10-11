Search

11 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 11

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 11

RIP to the late Winifred Murray, George Kennedy and Danny O'Neill

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of George KENNEDY
The Village, Newbridge, Kildare

KENNEDY George (The Village, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 9th October 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Seamus and Dom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores (née Begley), daughters Emma Jane and Lisa Ann, sons-in-law Nicolas and Stephen, grandchildren Anouk, Owen, Cora and Lois, brothers John Joe and Frank, sister Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May George Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) McAndrew (née Roche)
Ballymacahola, Ballina, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare

Elizabeth (Liz), McAndrew, (née Roche), Moyglare Maynooth, and formerly of Ballymacahola and Corrimbla, Ballina; suddenly. Predeceased by her nephew Ethan. Adored wife and best friend of Padraic, and devoted mother of Katie and Patrick; beloved daughter of PJ and Pauline and beloved sister of Joe, daughter-in-law of Peggy and the late Marty Joe, sister-in-law of Amy, Rosemary, Beatrice, Martin, Raymond, David, and Elaine; aunty of Aaron, Jacob, and Mason.

Liz will forever be remembered by all her family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Ballymacahola (F26 PN50) on Wednesday 12th from 4pm to 8pm. Mass in St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina, on Thursday at 11:30am, with the funeral proceeding to Leigue Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on www.ballinaparish.org. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Winifred Murray (née Graffin)
College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Antrim

Formerly of Ballyscullion, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim. Peacefully at St. James Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim and mother in law of the late Alan Kavanagh. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran, Martin, Seamus, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters Mary and Eileen, daughters in law and son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Winifred Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Danny O'Neill
Drumlargan, Kilcock, Meath, W23 AYD4 / Moate, Westmeath / Kilcock, Kildare

Formerly of Moate Co. Westmeath. Peacefully, at this home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness bravely borne.

 

Danny, predeceased by his loving parents Bill and Ann and brother Davy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons; Owen, Tony and Donal, daughter Áine, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Yavena, grandchildren; Ava, Harry, Lottie and Ciara, brothers; Jim and Billy, sisters; Mary and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

May He Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at his home in Drumlargan on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30 am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill (W23 WAC8) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can leave a personal message for Danny’s family ­­in the condolences’ section below.

 

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine O'TOOLE
Woodview, Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare / Blanchardstown, Dublin

Formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Christine will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Joey, Margaret, John, Donald, Susan and Gerry, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Nora, Rose and Lyn, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Christine Rest in Peace
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media