TRAFFIC: 20km tailbacks for Kildare motorists on M7 due to crash near Naas

Traffic is built up for around 20km on the M7 northbound following a crash near Naas.
Vehicles are at a standstill between Junction 10 and 11 and Kildare Village exit (Junction 13).
The collision happened after 8.30am.
Traffic is also built up on the M9 northbound and Kilcullen and Newbridge towns are experiencing extra traffic as motorists divert off the motorway.
