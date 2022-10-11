KILDARE: Charity night in memory of young man who died from cancer aged just 26

Family members of Alan Leigh
A charity night is taking place in Athy in memory of the late Alan Leigh.
All proceeds from the 'Remembering Al' event in Clancy's Bar on October 30 go to St Brigid's Hospice.
Alan died of cancer in October 2020 when he was just 26 and his family organise a fundraiser every year in his memory.
All the funds raised go to St Brigid's Hospice which cared for him for the last few months of his life.
The fancy dress event will have live music and a DJ.
