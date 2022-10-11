PHOTOS: Four-bed home on Kildare border for €160k guide price

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX1
This four-bedroom home is for sale at the BidX1 online auction on Thursday with a guide price of €60,000.
The property in located in Bruach na hAbhainn, Maganey just of the R417 road from Athy to Carlow.
There is a large garden to the rear.
The property extends to approximately 138 sq. m (1,485 sq. ft).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.