KILDARE: Naas Gardaí seek information on incident in which man was "slashed across face"

Naas Post Office (Image: Google Earth)
Naas Gardaí have appealed for information or witnesses to a serious assault in the town centre last week.
The incident took place outside the Post Office on South Main Street at 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 5.
A man was slashed across his face with a blade by a small group.
The group had earlier asked the victim if he had cigarettes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
