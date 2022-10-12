KILDARE: Home heating oil stolen from home near Kilcullen

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quantity of home heating oil.
The theft took place at a property in Calverstown Place, Calverstown between October 7 and 9 last.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardai.
