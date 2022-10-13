Search

13 Oct 2022

NEW: Expansion plans for one of best known bars in Kildare

bar counter

File Photo

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

A planning application was been submitted to Kildare County Council for a proposed extension at the "Harp Bar" or "MJ McEnerneys" in Kildare town.

Located on White Abbey Road on the west of the town, the pub has close links with GAA clubs and is popular for live sports coverage. 

The owners want to extend the pub area into outbuildings at the rear where it is proposed to build a new bar, toilets and offices.

Permission is required to retain a partially completed first floor residential extension to the existing first floor residence over the existing ground floor public house.

New planning permission is sought for the completion of this first floor residential extension and other alterations  including independent stair access.

Also in the documents is plans for the extension of the ground floor public house into the existing outbuildings which will be refurbished to incorporate a bar area, toilets and a bar.

The overall single storey and 1.5 storey extension will be comprised of a courtyard type development.

Existing temporary timber bar structures to the rear will be removed as part of the proposals.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media