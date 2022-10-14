Road roundabouts should commemorate Kildare's All-Ireland wins

The Millennium Road, Naas
Kildare’s senior All-Ireland football successes should be commemorated by naming roundabouts in the Naas area in honour of the victories.
Kildare’s 1928 All-Ireland success was the first time that the Sam Maguire cup was lifted.
It was also the last of the Lilywhites’ four All-Ireland successes.
Cllr Seamie Moore recalled at a Naas Municipal District meeting that five players from the town were on the team and the same team also won the All-Ireland title the previous year.
Cllr Moore wants roundabouts on the Millennium Road - currently unnamed - to become known as “Sam Maguire”, “the 27th” and “the 28th”.
There are six roundabouts along the Millennium Road route.
This proposal is likely to be considered when the taking in charge process has been completed by KCC.
