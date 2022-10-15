Search

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Forge a fantastic future in Rathmore

A breathtakingly beautiful, detached property with awe inspiring entrance hall

15 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Coonan Property is honoured to present a breathtakingly beautiful, detached property to the market.

The Forge stands on a half-acre plot merely 7km from Naas. This rural home is in immaculate condition and will offer a phenomenal family home to its lucky new owners.

The phrase ‘start as you mean to go on’ is a good one, and in this house it is very apt.

The entrance hall is awe inspiring and a true representation of what is to follow. There is an amazing window and vaulted ceiling over the entrance door which is a superb architectural accomplishment and floods the whole room with light. The eye is immediately drawn to an attractive oak staircase which holds court in this magnificent space. You may wish to stop here but this would be a mistake. There is much more on offer in this wonderful home.

Between a large light filled lounge, a family room with a feature bay window, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a fabulous kitchen with bespoke kitchen units, a range cooker, and a rustic flagstone floor, you will have lots of food for thought.

There is also a custom-made separate office with plenty of space to work from home, among many other rooms to explore.

Outside, the property is approached via electric gates and a tarmacadam drive. The garden has a well-maintained lawn and a lovely south-westerly facing patio/deck area which is a perfect spot for soaking up the sun. The Forge quietly rests in its tranquil rural environment and yet is only a few minutes’ drive to the town of Naas. Every amenity the town has to offer is on hand. Shops, schools, restaurants, pubs, medical facilities, sports, and recreational amenities are all available locally.

Infrastructure in this area is a huge advantage and access to the M7 is easy from Rathmore. Sallins railway station is available for a quick and reliable commute into Dublin city centre and the local area is frequently serviced by bus. Between public transport and a fantastic road network, all surrounding towns, and Dublin city centre are easily reachable for commuters.

This property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €895,000. For further info please contact Jill Wright of Coonan Property at (045) 832020, email: jillw@coonan.com

