17 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Breast cancer awareness walk in Newbridge

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

17 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Despite the Yellow Weather Warning alert, the Liffey Linear Park was the starting point for the Breast Cancer Awareness walk hosted by Rotary Club of Newbridge and Peggy O'Dwyer.

The walkers were entertained by The Liffey Choir led by Lorraine Nolan prior to starting the route through the park.

Each year over 3,500 women are diagnosed with Breast Cancer including approximately 35 men.

Monies donated throughout October Breast Awareness Month are used to maintain and expand the Volunteer to Drive Scheme, Phone Line Nursing Services, Night Nursing Care under the  Palliative Care/ Hospice Service and much more through The Irish Cancer Society.

Rotary Club of Newbridge and Peggy would like to say Thank You to all who participated and donated and look forward to next October's walk.
 

