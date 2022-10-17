Increase in construction workplace injuries highlighted at start of Construction Safety Week

A slight increase in workplace injuries in the construction sector around the country has led to calls for a renewed focus on safety at building sites

A total of 794 injuries were reported across construction last year, an increase of 4.3% on 2020, according to the latest Health and Safety Authority figures.

Construction Safety Week began on Monday, an initiative which has been launched by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

The CIF is urging companies to refocus on traditional safety procedures.

"This year, we are underlining the need to double down on basic health and safety, to prevent accidents from occurring," said Dermot Carey, Director of Safety and Training at the Construction Industry Federation.

"Last year saw a slight increase in workplace accidents, which could be due to the important shift to Covid safety during the pandemic and an increased improvement in incident reporting," Mr Carey added.

Construction Safety Week is a national awareness campaign which aims to promote positive safety and health among Ireland's 159,000 construction workers, clients and related industries.

The top three causes of construction-related accidents from 2017 to 2021 were slips, trips and falls, lifting and carrying and falling from heights.

Construction Safety Week 2022 will focus on five themes: safe access and egress, safe working at height, safe control of hazardous energies, safety by example and safe use of mobile equipment.