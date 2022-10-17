KILDARE RESTAURANT REVIEW: Delicious Indian cuisine at Jaipore in Newbridge

Located on Eyre Street in Newbridge, Jaipore is a restaurant and family business whose food has clearly stood the test of time.

Having been around for just over 19 years, Jaipore specialises in Indian cuisine, which is immacutely prepared by head chef Kuldip 'James' Singh and his fellow chef Surya B.

Although the weather on the day was nothing short of dismal, fortunately the staff (managed by Adi Singh) were very accomodating.

The interior was the epitome of warm and welcoming, and perfectly got across the rich Indian influence that serves as the core of the restaurant.

For appetisers, the chefs kindly provided a mix of their starter foods: these included deep-fried onion rings, spring rolls, and cuts of lamb, beef and chicken.

A personal favourite was the spring rolls, which were tantalisingly tasty, with just the right amount of batter hugging the beef on the inside.

The starters mix

Poppadoms with a side of sauces were also a particular highlight, especially the chutney, which complimented the poppadoms extremely well. In short, they were simple, but highly satisfying.

Following the starters, a mix of samples of Jaipore’s main courses was kindly provided by waitresses Anjali and Akiriti Singh, and waiter Alex Singh.

First was the Chicken Curry, which was spicy but manageable, and was, in a strange way, soothed slightly by the traces of coconut peppered within in. It mixed perfectly with the Basmati rice which was served as a side.

Next up was the Chicken Tikka Masala, which was much sweeter than the curry, but the light sauce helped to make the texture of the meat pop out even more.

The next sample up was the Chicken Lababadar. This serving also mixed perfectly with the Basmati rice, and it is a must -order for anyone who is drawn to the taste of garlic and ginger.

The Lamb Bhuna that followed was absolutely sublime, and was arguably the highlight of the evening; we can assure you that no tastebud was left unturned by this flavoursome dish.

The main course mix

Chef James also provided a sample of his very own creamy spinach saag, which served as a nice contrast to the other dishes.

After sitting through the fantastic meal, the Leader sat down with Adi to speak about an award that the restaurant had won.

He said that just last week, the staff at Jaipore found out that they had won an award: the Leinster Winner for Best World Cuisine in Kildare at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Jaipore was recently selected as the Leinster Winner for Best World Cuisine in Kildare at the Irish Restaurant Awards

Adi admitted that the staff had no idea that they were put forward for the award, but needless to say, they were very pleasantly surprised to find out they had received such a prestigious award!

Adi also said that the restaurant has big plans for catering for group bookings, especially for the Christmas period.

When asked what the best aspect of working at Jaipore is, Adi said that the thing the staff love most is 'meeting new people, as well as serving regular customers.'

He added: "We are very grateful to both our regular and new customers for having supported us over the years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was a very difficult time for all."

CONCLUSION

There is something for everyone who attends Jaipore: whether you favour chicken, lamb, beef, or vegetarian options, you will be pleased by what is before you on your plate.

Those who attend Jaipore will also no doubt be impressed by the polite and hospitable nature of the staff — there is no doubt that the staff’s dedication and eagerness to ensure that their customers had a great stay came across clearly on the day in question.