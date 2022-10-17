Singer Sam Fender announces 2023 Dublin date

English singer-songwriter Sam Fender will play Dublin's Malahide Castle next summer - Friday, June 23 & Sunday, June 25.
English singer-songwriter Sam Fender will play Dublin's Malahide Castle next summer - Friday, June 23 & Sunday, June 25.
- Geordie native @samfendermusic has revealed he is coming to Ireland next June He plays on the 23 June at Ormeau Park @belsonicbelfast and on 25 June at Malahide Castle— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 17, 2022
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am - https://t.co/Sb6dJzXMIu pic.twitter.com/bIJtHQQIgo
Tickets for the gigs go on general sale this Friday, October 21, at 10am on Ticketmaster.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.