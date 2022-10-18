Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 18

The death has occurred of Fiona Redmond

Leixlip, Kildare



Fiona Redmond (Newtown Park and Easton Mews, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) October 16th 2022, (peacefully), at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving parents Margaret and Larry, brothers Eoin and Gareth, nieces Leah and Bethany, sister-in-law Jamie, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (20th October) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon (21st October) to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for a Civil Funeral at 2pm. The service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday afternoon may be viewed (live only) by following the link below;

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Hospice, Blanchardstown. www.sfh.ie

The death has occurred of Patrick Cooke

Shean House, Athy, Kildare, R14 H343 / Laois



Peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pearl) and his brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Tony, Mary, Kate, Margaret, Anne, Louise, P.J., Frances, Noelle and Fiona, sister Mary (Fitzpatrick, Monasterevin), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (R14 H343) on Tuesday evening (October 18th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery.

House private Wednesday morning please.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Gartland

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Duleek, Meath



Formerly of Duleek, Co. Meath and the Curragh Camp. Ex-Corporal, Defense Forces, Military Police, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Catherine (Kay). Sadly missed by his loving sons Peter and Damien, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Aaron, Amy and Laura, brother Anthony, sister Madeleine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Make Joe rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh“. Donations box in church.

Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) McLAUGHLIN

Leixlip, Kildare / Carndonagh, Donegal



McLAUGHLIN Edward (Eddie) (Sion, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal) October 16th. 2022 Eddie is sadly mourned by his loving wife Bernie, son Vincent, daughters Nola, Karen, Berda, son-in-law Garry, daughter-in-law Oonagh, his cherished grandchildren Karl, David, Anna, Grace, Lydia and his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (October 18th) from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday morning (October 19th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Eddie's Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning. (Live only). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Inishowen Hospice, Co. Donegal. Please remember him in your prayers.

“Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of James Vincent Molloy

Castlevillage Place, Celbridge, Kildare / Taghmon, Wexford



James Vincent Molloy, Castlevillage Place, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Growtown, Taghmon, Co. Wexford. Peacefully at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted by his wife Brigid, his daughters Michelle, Katherine, Marie, Rachel and Deborah (Quinn), sisters Kay and Eileen, brother Lar, sons-in-law Pat, Bob, Frank and Karl, grandchildren; Mark, Jessica, Eoin, Emma, Matthew, Alex, Nathan, Caoimhe, Hannah, Jack, Ava, Isabella, Andrew and Olive, great grandchildren Alice, Oskar, Filip, Séadna, Nathan and Odhrán, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Patrick and brother Paddy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Wellingtonbridge Co Wexford (Y35 RP21) on Wednesday 19th October from 7pm - 9pm. Removal on Thursday 20th October to St Fintan's Church, Taghmon arriving for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Fintan's cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul.