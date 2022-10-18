Search

18 Oct 2022

Kildare: Word and music feature in Maynooth concert

Kildare: Word and music feature in Maynooth concert

St Mary's Church of Ireland, Maynooth

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

18 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The atmospheric setting of St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Maynooth, will be the setting for two events featuring the spoken word and music.

An evening of spoken word curated by Rachel Lally, takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, October 19) with doors opening at  7.30pm and a concert of historic jazz and readings with the Des Hopkins Dixieland Jazz Band is slated for the same venue a day later. Admission costs €16 including a €1 booking fee and can be secured through Ticketstop.ie also (https://ticketstop.ie/event/3960/an-evening-of-spoken-word-st-mary-s-church-maynooth)


It will feature performances by Hazel Hogan, Geoff Finan, Emmet O’Brien, John Cummins and Rachel Lally.

On Thursday October 20 there will be a performance by the Des Hopkins Dixieland Jazz Band and musical friends, the admission charge is €16 and doors open at 7.30pm. Admission information is available at Ticketstop.ie also (https://ticketstop.ie/event/3961/des-hopkins-dixieland-jazz-band-st-mary-s-church-maynooth)

This will be a concert of historic jazz and readings, with music, stories, songs and hits from ‘The Jazz Age’, 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s.. Led by drummer Des Hopkins, the band has had a long association with the Dublin Guinness brewery, as Ireland’s original Guinness Jazz Band.  They were sponsored by the company from 1986-2003. They are Ireland’s only professional band now playing in the traditional dixieland style. They have played at countless international Jazz festivals throughout Europe, and have been featured at every Cork Jazz festival since 1980.

Both events are produced by CS Promotions, supported by Kildare County Council and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's local live performance programming scheme.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media