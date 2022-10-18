Glenveagh Properties says it is willing help fast-track house building for Kildare landowners

Glenveagh Properties has said that it is willing to assist landowners in Kildare seeking to develop property on their land.

The latest announcement from the Maynooth-based organisation follows a report from the Leinster Leader earlier this month, which detailed how a controversial development in Newbridge, which was proposed by Glenveagh, would revert back to original plans.

Glenveagh has said that it will use its development and construction management expertise to fast-track house building on the relevant lands.

The campaign is focused on owners of land of eight acres or more which is zoned for residential development in towns or cities nationwide.

In particular, Kildare FM radio station has reported that, in certain cases, Glenveagh Properties will be prepared to offer substantial non-refundable deposits to secure a farmer’s support for a project, which it describes as a 'win-win' for both parties.

Commenting on the news, Stephen Garvey of Glenveagh Properties said: "Glenveagh has launched a campaign to support landowners in Ireland navigate development partnership opportunities.

"We are always looking to identify new areas, in particular land already zoned for residential development, to create and support communities."

Mr Garvey added: "Working in partnership with the landowners, we provide support, expertise, and experience throughout the development process, with teams that specialise in sustainability, planning and design, manufacturing, procurement, and construction management."

Full information on Glenveagh’s land campaign and development partnership opportunities can be found at www.glenveagh.ie/land.