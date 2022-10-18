Search

18 Oct 2022

BREAKING KILDARE NEWS: New road plan could speed up opening of empty shopping centre

KILDARE: New road plan could speed up opening of empty shopping centre

A view of the derelict shopping centre from Corban's Lane

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

18 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Plans for a redesign of a busy Naas route could fast-track the opening of the derelict town shopping centre.

The Naas mobility network integration project, as it’s known, will see the completion of a 45 metre extension of Corban’s Lane.

The aim is to reduce traffic congestion in the town centre as well as  enhancing safety and accessibility.

The work will see the completion of an alternative route for traffic and will involve linking and constructing walking and cycling pathways align the route and at the adjacent Murtagh’s Corner.

The project will also link with existing active travel (walking and cycling) infrastructure and will construct further routes to connect residences, schools, retail and medical facilities and existing public transport.

The project was one 35 across 19 counties  announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to villages, towns, and cities by 2025. It’s not yet clear how much it will cost or how long take to do the job, but it could be finished in three years

One of the planning conditions attached to the original Naas Shopping Centre permission  when it was originally approved was a comprehensive reconfiguration of Corban’s Lane because traffic will enter the centre from this location. The reconfiguration also envisaged the removal of the railway bridge on nearby Friary Road.

Cllr Colm Kenny

Naas politician Colm Kenny has welcomed the plan because it will reduce congestion with “the efficient movement of people and goods within the town centre, improved safety for school pupils (there are two schools on Corban’s Lane) as well as better accessibility for those with mobility impairments.”

He added: “This will result in improvements in air quality, noise and vibration which will directly enhance the town centre.”

He predicted that because it will serve as an alternative route for traffic, it will act as a catalyst for traffic reduction on the main street.

“With the reduction of cars and HGVs, the main street will be reshaped with low speed carriageways and extensive public realm space integrated with the existing architectural heritage and fabric yielding significant improvements for the public realm and streetscape along with connection to local green infrastructure such as the lakes area, the Grand canal and  De Burgh’s Demesne (part of which is to open to the public).”

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media