PHOTO GALLERY: Milltown GAA celebrate 50th anniversary of Intermediate Championship win

Pictured above is members of the 1972 Intermediate Final team and representatives - 50th Anniversary presentation

Milltown GAA had an immensely enjoyable trip down memory lane in the Milltown Inn last Thursday evening. Club members gathered to mark the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Intermediate Championship victory of 1972 in an evening of commemoration, celebration and craic.

MC Noel Shannon led the celebrations with his usual warmth and skill, as he invited some of the players to the stage to share their memories of the campaign, which culminated in a final victory over neighbours Rathangan in September 1972. Noel also invited other residents of the village to share their memories of what Milltown was like in 1972, before the population grew in the 1970s and 1980s.

Former county player Noel Dunne spoke with great warmth about each player as they received their commemorative medals from the club.

Club Chairperson Fran O’Sullivan expressing his admiration for the achievements of the team, as well as their subsequent senior campaigns. It seems scarely credible to say it now, but he remarked that that Milltown team would go on to beat Sarsfields and Moorefield over the next few years in the senior championship.

The team peaked with a somewhat contentious draw match with the mighty Carbury team in the quarter-final in 1974, with a hotly disputed disallowed goal costing them victory that day in Naas.

The evening was an occasion of great nostalgia for the families of those players and club officials who have passed on since, and thoughts of Eamonn Reddy, Paddy Curran, Paddy Hanlon, Tom Field and John Murray, as well as manager Christy Dowling, Secretary Seamus Field and other club officials were never far from the minds of those who were present on the night.

1972 Captain Billy Mulpeter spoke with great emotion about those men who had passed, and how special it was to see their families present for the celebrations.

It was genuinely heart-warming to see old comrades reunite once more and think back over the days when the little village made the step up to senior football for only the second time in their 134-year history.

It’s probably safe to assume that not all the memories were wholesome enough to be shared out loud, although the bursts of loud laughter from the groups of players as some yarns were spun showed that the memories of who said what and who did that were still strong in the minds of the players.

The crystal clear recollections of games from more than 50 years ago gave an indication of how treasured those days truly are.

Noel Shannon’s specially commissioned recitation on “The Men of ‘72” brought the house down — a fitting end to a super evening for the village.

Great credit is due to the organising committee, and to MC Noel Shannon, who is so professional and personable on these occasions.

Well done to all!