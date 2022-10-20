PHOTOS: Lightning bolt hits tree in Kildare as people say thunder storm was biggest ever

Forked lightning strikes a tree in the Rathangan area / Photo: Kildare Weather/Annmarie THompson
Kildare people saw one of the biggest ever thunderstorms in the county yesterday.
Deafening peals of thunder and spectacular flashes of lightning light up the skies across the county.
Footage was captured of forked lightning striking a large tree in the Rathangan area.
The impact of the lightning bolt caused a temporary fireball and left the tree charred and smoking.
A Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Kildare had been in place yesterday and Met Eireann had warned of intense lightning strikes with some disruption.
Forecasters had cautioned about intense downpours which may lead to localised flooding.
A wind turbine off the coast of Wicklow was struck by lightning yesterday amid the dangerous weather conditions.
Smoke was seen billowing from it at lunchtime.
