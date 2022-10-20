BREAKING: Kildare referee is jailed for sex offences with a teen

A sports referee was jailed for a total of three years for engaging in sex offences against a male teenager.

Before Naas Circuit Court today was Robert Kennedy, 45, whose address was given as 124 Allenview Heights, Newbridge.

He was prosecuted under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges and these included possession of child pornography, use of information technology to facilitate sexual exploitation and meeting a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

At a previous court hearing Detective Garda Shane Donnelly said the injured party was aged between 15 and 17 years at the time and the offences were alleged to have taken place on dates between March 2018 and April 2019.

It was claimed that the defendant allegedly met the injured party on one occasion to have sexual intercourse and he had child pornography on an Apple iphone.

It was also alleged that the defendant gave or promised to give money to the injured party to purchase clothing or items he needed for sport.

Judge Gerard Griffin said there was a grave breach of trust because of the defendant’s position as a referee. Judge Griffin also noted that the defendant sexually exploited his victim and had given him money.

Judge Griffin also noted that there was a moderate risk of reoffending.

He also said the court had regard for the fact that the defendant had no previous convictions, there was an early guilty plea in the case - and this was important because the victim did not engage with the prosecution.

He also noted that the defendant had been in the Defence Forces for twenty years.

He imposed a concurrent five year sentences with the final two years suspended subject to conditions including that the defendant engage with the probation service and attend appointment as well as subjecting himself to an assessment for a treatment programme.

He must avail of supports while in custody and cannot be in supervision of children.

He was also bound to the peace for five years.

