20 Oct 2022

Large gym in Kildare gets green light to expand

Fitness group in Kildare planning overhaul of its premises, planning permission documents show

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

20 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A fitness facility located in North Kildare has been granted planning permission from Kildare County Council to renovate its premises.

Planning permission documents show that Leixlip Amenities Group (LAG) planned to demolish the existing single storey changing rooms and main entrance area to the North and west of the Leixlip Amenities Centre on Station Road, Leixlip.

The LAG also sought permission for the construction of new two storey extension to North, West and Southern elevations of the existing building to provide: new entrance/reception with café; new ground floor toilets, Studio rooms, new changing and shower facilities and extension to existing gym area.

A new first floor area to provide additional gym studio rooms, offices and storage, along with façade of existing hall to be overclad including elevations change, was also planned by the group.

News

