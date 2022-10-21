TRAFFIC: Car loses control and overturns on Naas Road

The overturned vehicle at the scene / PHOTOS: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
This was the scene of a collision in which a car lost control and overturned on the Naas Road on the outskirts of Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the incident at the junction with the Long Mile Road.
Traffic was heavy in the are until the area was cleared.
A number of traffic signs were flattened in the incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.