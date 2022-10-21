Bord na Mona due to lodge planning permission for 47 turbine Kildare wind farm

Bord na Mona has published the final locations for its 47 turbines as part of the Ballydermot Wind Farm.

The project, if approved would be the biggest onshore wind farm in Ireland, producing up to 270MW of electricity, enough to power 150,000 homes for a year.

It's understood Bord na Mona is due to lodge its planning application with An Bord Pleanála soon.

The project straddles bogland between Rathangan, Allenwood, Derrinturn, Edenderry and Clonbullogue. There are 639 homes within 2,000m of the turbines, including 45 houses within 1,000m. For further information, log on to www.ballydermotwindfarm.ie

The latest plans provide for 20 200m high turbines and 27 220m turbines.

The company also published an amenity plan in August and circulated it to households in the vicinity of the proposed project. The key amenities identified include: a strategic route network that provides access links to surrounding settlements and sites of interest, a network of internal paths and cycleways that provide looped routes and a dedicated equestrian trail, a natural play park, trail infrastructure such as benches and shelters, waymarker posts and orientation information boards and key amenity access infrastructure such as car parks and toilets.