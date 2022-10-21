European role for Kildare solicitor

Liam Moloney, managing partner of Moloney & Co solicitors, Naas, has been elected as the new vice president of the Pan European Organisation of Personal Injury Lawyers (PEOPIL). He is the first Irish lawyer to hold the position.

PEOPIL is one of the largest personal injury lawyers associations in Europe with over 430 members from 30 jurisdictions within Europe and seven jurisdictions outside Europe. Its core objectives are to promote greater access to justice for injury victims and to enhance judicial co-operation in all European jurisdictions in the field of personal injury law.

Mr Moloney’s firm specialises in personal injury, travel-related injury claims, product liability, and medical negligence claims.

Spanish lawyer Ana Romero said: “Liam has been a very active member of PEOPIL for many years where he has served on both our general and executive board. He will bring vast experience and knowledge of international legal and political systems to his new position.”

Mr Moloney said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the first Irish Lawyer to serve as vice president. Regretfully, access to justice in many European countries, including Ireland, continues to be eroded for personal injury victims through unjust reforms. PEOPIL, through its many initiatives, continues to promote the delivery of fair and just compensation for all personal injury victims”

